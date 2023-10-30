WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Wellsburg officials business leaders and representatives from a number of organizations broke ground Monday on a $130,000 dollar project that will benefit area kids for years to come.



Wellsburg Council recently approved the purchase of new playground equipment at the Betty Carr Recreation Site, located in the center of town.



Mayor Daniel Dudley says the project has been in the works for the past two years and has involved extensive fundraising and a number of generous donations.



Dudley says the revitalizations of city parks are a long-time goal of his administration.

“This is a project; nothing really had been done to the park until back in the 70’s. So when I became mayor, was one of the projects that I wanted to work on, let’s get the park back and let’s get some things for the youth and for the kids.” Daniel Dudley, Mayor, City of Wellsburg

“The park is really important because it’s in the center of town. Everybody gathers here throughout the summer.” Tom Gaudio, Chairman, Parks and Recreation, Wellsburg

The equipment will include a large playset with climbing structure and swings, some of which will be designed for children with special needs. There will also be a wheelchair accessible surface applied to parts of the ground.