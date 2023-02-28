BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wellsburg Bridge project is inching ever closer to completion.

7NEWS spoke with West Virginia Division of Highways Engineer Tony Clark today about the current status of the bridge.

On the West Virginia side, there is some post tensioning work being done on the cables to allow them to support traffic loads, and retaining wall work is being done on both sides. In the next few weeks, WV Route 2 will be restricted to one lane to allow for more work to be completed.

This time of year, the unpredictable weather makes it hard to schedule crews.

“It’s that last 10% of the project seems to take 90% of the time. So it’s all of the finishing work that needs done. So it’s not a lot of items but it’s still a fair amount of work that needs done.” Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways

Clark says the bridge will open sometime before the end of 2023, but there is no definitive date just yet.

