WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce joined up with Team Ford Wellsburg and Main Street Bank to announce this year’s Christmas parade.

It’s set for November 25, Black Friday, at 4 p.m.

It will start at 22nd and Charles, and head to the town square.

This year’s theme is a pirates Christmas.

In addition to the parade, there will be a treasure hunt throughout Wellsburg.

That will be announced on the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.