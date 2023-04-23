WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wellsburg City Council unanimously voted to add appointing a new city clerk and city treasurer as opposed to electing people for those positions to this year’s ballot.

The current City Clerk of Wellsburg has been unable to fulfil necessary duties due to health reasons and is still having to be called into work because no one is applying for the position.

Appointing people into these positions will allow the council to put people in these positions that they feel will be able to do the job to the fullest potential.

”Well, it’s up to the people. We try to please the people. I mean, not only is this my town, but it’s also the people’s town and so we like to give them the input and give them a say on what happens in the city of Wellsburg.” Mayor Daniel Dudley – City of Wellsburg

Early voting begins on May 27-June 3 and elections are on June 13.