Wellsburg Fire Chief’s Legacy Won’t Be Forgotten

WELLSBURG, W.Va.- (WTRF) The city of Wellsburg is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Beloved Wellsburg’s Volunteer Fire Chief, Stanley Kins, passed away on Friday.

Kins was 68-years-old and died unexpectedly.

Flags in Wellsburg were lowered to half-mast Sunday to honor the hero for all that he has done.

His friends and family say he brought nothing but positivity to the city and the people around him.

“He put a smile on peoples’ faces and he proved it because of what he did in the community. Ever since I knew him, he was always, even as a small kid, was doing something with the fire department. As far as I’m concerned, he is a hero in the community for all that he did and what he contributed to the community.” Wellsburg Mayor Danile Dudley, Childhood Friend

Throughout Kins’s life, he looked to help his community, working as the police chief of the Wellsburg Police Department for 22 years.

“I think his biggest accomplishment was when he got elected Chief of Police of Wellsburg. He was really proud of that. I remember him telling me one time that the worst part of this job was, two neighbors having a problem and I liked them both. I have to referee.” Jack Kins, Family Friend

He then continued to dedicate himself to the community by serving as the volunteer fire chief.

His family says that Kins was always willing to help, even donating his time by coaching little league football and running the local bingo games.

“Stanley would be in their every Thursday. I would go in and he would be sitting at the table always waiting with a joke ready and a smile. You know you never saw this man sad or angry. If you needed, he was a phone call away and he would be there. He was so kind, loving, caring, and a jokester.” Della Serevicz, Family Friend

The city of Wellsburg will never forget Kins’s contribution to the city and his kind spirit.

Calling hours will be on Monday from 6-8 PM at Reasner Funeral Home in Wellsburg.