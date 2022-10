BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Kiwanis club of Wellsburg purchased bikes and helmets for the city of Wellsburg Halloween party in the town square.

The Halloween party is this Sunday from 4 – 6 PM.

The Kiwanis club of Wellsburg support children in the community through fundraisers such as their chicken BBQ and Duck Derby.

This is a free event open to the public!

There will be a ticket dawning for the bikes at the event on Sunday.