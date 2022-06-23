WELLSBURG , W.Va. (WTRF)

The Kiwanis Club held a Chicken BBQ dinner in Wellsburg Thursday!

All proceeds going towards community projects!

The dinner included a baked potato, a roll, applesauce, a brownie, and of course BBQ chicken.

The Wellsburg Kiwanis Club is over 100 years old and they hold fundraisers in the community to help and support children.

Members say these fundraises are so important because the money raised goes to help the dozens of projects they have going on.

We have shelters in our local community from Wellsburg, Follansbee, to Brooke Hills Park. We help with play grounds, we support children. So it’s a way for community members to join together, come together under the name of Kiwanis for children in our community.” Eric Fithyan – President Kiwanis Club

He says they had a great turn out!

The food was purchased and cooked at Parkhurst dinning at Bethany College.