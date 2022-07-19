WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Wellsburg Kiwanis Club buried their time capsule that marked the occasion of Brilliant and Wellsburg coming together with the new bridge.

Commissioner Tim Ennis says it is buried just east of the bridge, and will be indicated with a marker on top to show its location.

He says it will be opened 50 years from now in the year 2071 and show how the two communities formed this bond.

“We gave them a copy of the census different things, a map of Brooke County and things like that so hopefully Brooke County will expand sometime in 50 years. Keeping our history, marking our history, I think is important for the people of Brooke County.” Tim Ennis – Brooke County Commissioner

He says the new bridge is an exciting thing for Brooke County.