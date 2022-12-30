WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

No plans for New Years Eve? No problem, because the City of Wellsburg is once again holding their one of a kind event Saturday night just in time for the ball to to drop!

This year it’s called the Pajama Jam and it’s held in the Town Square from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

There will be cookies, hot chocolate and prizes.

Mayor Daniel Dudley says they named the event the Pajama Jam because last year so many people showed up in their PJ’s.

He says this is just a fun event to bring everyone in the community together to celebrate the new year.

“Just something giving back to the community and in most cases the community is to us and this is just a way of giving back something to the community and it’s family friendly. Ain’t no party like a Wellsburg party!” Mayor Daniel Dudley – City of Wellsburg

This year they won’t be able to do the ball drop but they will have special effects along with a DJ, and a prize for the best PJ’s.