WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

Several communities in West Virginia are receiving grant funds to help remove abandoned and dilapidated buildings.

21 areas are splitting more than $9.2 million in combined grant funding.

The City of Wellsburg is getting $290,000.

Blighted properties are a problem in just about every community and Wellsburg officials have been trying to get theirs taken care of for years and this money will help.

They say those blighted properties are a nuisance to the neighborhood and bring down property value.

“It’s very imperative that cities try to do the best we can to get these properties cleaned up or maintained. We have a lot of older communities in the Ohio Valley and people pass away and these properties get neglected and a lot of properties get bought out by people from out of state, people buy properties on the internet now.” STEPHEN MAGUSCHAK – WELLSBURG CITY MANAGER

They already have a list of over 30 properties they want taken care of.