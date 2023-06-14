WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There are some big updates on two large bridge projects that are happening in the Ohio Valley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Wellsburg Bridge and the Wheeling Suspension Bridge are in the final stages of completion.

Both are in the process of positioning cables to support the bridges from the top down.

They are also doing work on the retaining wall on the Ohio side along Route 7 for the Wellsburg Bridge.

Depending on the length of this sequence the completion of the Wellsburg bridge could be delayed up to a month.

The Wheeling Suspension Bridge is currently receiving updates to the decorative lighting.

If the bridge will be opened to traffic again….that is still a question that has yet to be answered.

”As far as the suspension bridge there still hasn’t been word as to whether it’s going to reopen to traffic, of course it’s been closed to traffic even before the project started. So, word hasn’t been released, that’s something that will ultimately come out of Charleston. The Wellsburg bridge of course being a new structure there, there’s been big talk and big hope about connecting those communities of Brilliant and Wellsburg and just giving another way to get across the river to keep you having to go clear up to Weirton or down to Wheeling.” TONY CLARK – DISTRICT ENGINEER FOR WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS

Clark says the weather will be the biggest delay factor as the crews are not able to paint lines and do electrical work in the rain.

Stay with 7News for more updates on the completion of these projects.