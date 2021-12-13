A WLU professor has been named West Virginia’s Professor of the Year

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – Dr. Steve Criniti taught at West Liberty University since 2008.

He’s been published in a number of literary journals and is a frequent guest speaker and panelist nationally.

He was up against other finalists including an assistant professor of chemistry at West Virginia State, a professor of broadcast journalism at Marshall and a professor of English at Bluefield State.

West Liberty has now won this award three times in the last seven years which is a pretty astounding accomplishment. I’m just really proud to be able to represent the Humanities side of our campus, the quality we provide over here on this side of the campus, because the last two winners happened to be scientists. So it’s wonderful to get some recognition for the Humanities as well. Dr. Steve Criniti, West Virginia Professor of the Year

So often this award goes to those people doing the hard core research in biology, chemistry and physics, but for him to win this award coming from English and the Liberal Arts, it speaks volumes about him and how impactful he is, not only to the University but in his discipline. Dr. W. Franklin Evans, President, West Liberty University

A $10,000 cash award goes to the winner each year.

Smaller awards go to the other finalists.