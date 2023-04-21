WEST LIBERTY, W.Va — Tomorrow is Earth Day! Earth Day started in the 1970s and is a day to bring awareness to the protection of Earth’s natural resources.

The annual celebration brings awareness to protecting our environment and appreciating the beauty of all the living things on our planet — especially plants and animals.

This year’s theme is Invest in Our Planet. Investing in our planet means making decision that are ecologically and environmentally positive, according to West Liberty University Biology Professor, Zac Loughman.

“Instead of going out, driving around all the time, maybe walk to a place or ride a bike. Think about your impact to all the animals, plants and the forest locally. If you are using things that can’t be recycled and there is a recyclable option, maybe consider going that route.” Zac Loughman, Chair of the Dept. of Organismal Biology, Ecology & Zoo Science

Loughman says some other ways to live more sustainably is by using less plastic.

This can look like using reusable bags, taking food cutlery with you instead of using disposable, and other reusable products. He also shared his advice on how to celebrate Earth Day.