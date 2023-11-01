OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty University students in the Gary E. West College of business Wednesday got to learn from some successful business people who were once in their shoes.



The Young Executives Summit brought in recent graduates from West Liberty and other institutions to talk about their experiences.



The students were then able to ask the speakers for real-life insight into the business world

“We have a couple of local executives coming in. Some of them are even alumni from the college of business. And they just tell us about their work experiences and then what they would have wanted to know when they just graduated, kind of giving advice to all the students.” Julia Fischer, Graduate Assistant