WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The new president of West Liberty University is all settled in and getting ready for when students return in mid-August.

Dr. Tim Borchers brings a lot of experience to the institution.

He was formerly a faculty member at Minnesota State University Morehead in Morehead, Minnesota where he served as a Department Chair and Dean of the Communications and Media Arts program.

Borchers is familiar with the setting and history of West Liberty as he served as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska which he says is very similar school to West Liberty.

He shared some of his ideas and values that he plans to incorporate in the students and faculty at West Liberty.

”Experiential learning, like student research, is a really important part of my vision for higher education. So making sure our students have opportunities to really be engaged in the community, to work with community partners, to really get hands on experience, really trying to to know who they are, where they’re from, what they want to do when they when they leave here, and what we can do to make that possible for them.” Dr. Tim Borchers – President of West Liberty University

The president says he is looking forward to students moving in on August 19 and the 2023 fall semester starting the next day on August 20.