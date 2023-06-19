OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a scary evening at West Liberty University on Monday.

The Zoo-Sci program gives students a chance to interact and engage with animals on campus. However, a heat lamp fell into one of the cages where they keep some of the animals, and caught some mulch on fire.



When fire authorities arrived, they encountered a smoke-filled room. They say it was more smoke than fire, but successfully extinguished it.



First responders made sure the fire did not spread to any other areas.



Thankfully, no one was injured–not even the animals!