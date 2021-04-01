No Visitor Fans Or Parents Allowed At West Liberty Home Eevnts

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – With the West Liberty University football team’s home opener scheduled for Saturday night, the WLU Athletic Department is asking fans to familiarize themselves with the Outdoor Sports Spectator Policies currently in effect on the university campus.

Here are some highlights:

West Liberty home events are CLOSED to the general public this spring

No fans or parents from visiting teams are permitted at any West Liberty home event

Tailgating of any sort is absolutely prohibited!

All COVID safety protocols must be followed (masks, social distancing, etc.)

Attendance is strictly limited to families of the WLU players and coaches and WLU employees

Up to 100 current WLU students may also be admitted (up to venue capacity of 300) on a first-come, first-served basis

The university’s current Outdoor Sports Spectator Policies document is available for viewing on the university’s athletic website at www.hilltoppersports.com.

Saturday’s home football game against Wheeling is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at West Family Stadium. The West Liberty University Sports Information Department will provide links to a live video stream of the game and live stats at www.hilltoppersports.com.