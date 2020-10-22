Ohio County reports 7 new positive cases; 3 new positive cases at West Liberty

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing seven (7) new positive cases and one (1) probable case of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 496 cases, including eight (8) deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.

Three (3) new positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at West Liberty University. T

wo cases are students and one case is an adult faculty/staff member.

The cases tested positive on 10/20/20 during the University’s routine testing clinic.

The health department and school officials have investigated and identified staff and students that were direct contacts.

Those individuals are being contacted and placed in quarantine.

Currently, Ohio County is under “green” advisory on the WV county alert map.