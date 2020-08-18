Search for new WLU President back on

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The search for a new president of West Liberty University had been delayed due to the pandemic. But now, they are ready to introduce the final two candidates, Dr. Brian Crawford and Dr. Robert Colvin. Meet-the-candidate gatherings will happen for both of them this month and all university members are welcome to attend to learn more about who will be their new president. Dr. Crawford will visit the 19th and 20th. Dr. Colvin will visit the 24th and 25th, both at Kelly Theater.

Current WLU President, Dr. Steve Greiner, told 7News “the search committee which consists of members of the Board of Governors and faculty and staff representatives have done a tremendous job selecting the candidates but because we were originally planning on having this completed by the end of the spring term we had to delay and we’re glad we’re finally at that point to be able to interview the candidates on campus.”

Dr. Greiner agreed to stay beyond his retirement due to the pandemic. A selection will be made by the end of August.