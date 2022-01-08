Senior PG Tingle Continues to Shine for 9-4 Toppers

West Liberty, WV (WTRF) – Tingle this season is averaging 13.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. That places her 4th in all of Division II in assists and tied for third in double doubles with nine.

“I want to do whatever I can to help my team out as best as possible and whether that’s scoring or passing the ball and getting rebounds, whatever I need to help my team get a win, I want to do that,” Tingle said.

