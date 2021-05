Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- On a sunny day like today, music is filling up the hills of Oglebay.

This brought locals together to enjoy an outdoor performance put on by West Liberty University music students. 50 students took a part in it.

There, people enjoyed all kinds of musical performances, including a flute choir, hilltop opera, and an electronic music ensemble.

Today was the last day of the three-day music festival.