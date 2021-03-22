Wesbanco gifts $100,000 to West Liberty University

West Liberty, WV (WTRF)- It’s not just a big gift to West Liberty University. But, thanks to Wesbanco’s generosity, West Liberty president believes it will help attract some of the best professors across the nation and world.

It’s thanks to a $100,000 gift West Liberty just received.

University president Dr. W. Franklin Evans believes it’ll impact them greatly.

Evans says this money will go toward funding it’s first-ever endowed professorship, which, he believes, will strengthen their academics. And not just that.

Evans explains, with the endowed professorship, they’ll hire experts in the American Studies field who will be some of the best of the best.

And West Liberty couldn’t be any more thrilled.

“I am extremely grateful. Wesbanco has been a contributor, a supporter of West liberty University in the past. But I was hoping they would step it up, and step it up is what they did. This $100,000 grant to us is amazing. In fact, I shared with him that I was hoping to tap in to about three donors and ask for that… not thinking that Wesbanco would do it, and they did it immediately. That just shows the kinda of business it is. “ Dr. W. Franklin Evans, President of West liberty University

“We’re excited about it. It’s just a great university and its students all throughout the upper Ohio Valley. For us to be able to give back to support the University in this manner it’s just something that we’re really excited about.” todd Clossin, president and chief executive officer of Wesbanco

The fund will help support those they hire and give them benefits and other resources. In turn, Evans adds when the experts come they will get to share their knowledge with the students.

Meanwhile, Wesbanco says its in the process of funding the grant over a period of time.