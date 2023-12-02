ELKINS, W.Va. (WTRF)– West Liberty beat Davis & Elkins 91-85 in an away game Saturday to become 7-0.
Next up, the Hilltoppers play Charleston on Wednesday.
by: Dugan Lloyd
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dugan Lloyd
Posted:
Updated:
ELKINS, W.Va. (WTRF)– West Liberty beat Davis & Elkins 91-85 in an away game Saturday to become 7-0.
Next up, the Hilltoppers play Charleston on Wednesday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now