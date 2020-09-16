West Liberty drops to 4 active cases

West Liberty, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to West Liberty President, Stephen Greiner, West Liberty has 4 active COVID-19 cases.

This is a drop from last week when West Liberty was at 11 active cases.

Currently, West liberty is 99.9% negative.

West Liberty continues to have no positive cases found in our employees (includes faculty, staff and contract workers) during the recent mass testing.

