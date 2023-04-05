WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a day of giving at one local university.

Alumni, students, faculty, friends and family have the opportunity to give back to the institution that provides local affordable education.

The 7th annual West Liberty Foundation’s Topper Day of Giving is taking place right now.

It’s a 24-hour online giving event that generates financial support for the many programs at West Liberty.

It began at midnight last night and will go until midnight tonight.

The event involves a competition across campus as various organizations try to raise the most money for their department.

The winner receives additional funding for their department.

This year’s goal is to raise $300K in donations.

“At one time the funding provided by the state was able to fill all of the needs of the university. But as time has gone by and the contribution from the legislature is not as great as it one was, that’s where the need for private funding come in. And private funding helps with things like scholarships for students. It helps with taking on capitol improvements “ Betsy Delk, Executive Director, WLU Foundation

If you would like to make a donation to contribute to one of the many programs at West Liberty, you still have until midnight tonight.

Just go to www.WLUFoundation.org.

That will direct you to the Day of Giving page where you can donate to whatever campaign you wish.