WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–West Liberty University is the host site for the 2023 National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) National Championships.

The four-day event kicked off on Thursday with the quarterfinals, where 12 schools compete in six events.

Those include Compulsory, Acro, Pyramid, Toss, Tumbling, and Team Event.

The 2023 National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling (NCATA) National Championships is happening at West Liberty University. @WTRF7News @WLathletics pic.twitter.com/EQIfKiyqUl — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 28, 2023

On Friday evening #2 Oregon took down #6 Limestone in the semifinals with a combined score of 268.705.

Also fighting for a spot in the finals were #1 Baylor and #4 Quinnipiac.

Happening right now: NCATA Semifinals #1 Baylor vs. #4 Quinnipiac@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/clQUnfpAm1 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 28, 2023

At halftime the Bobcats were on the Bears tail by 1.775.

They finished it off with toss and tumble.

Baylor punched their ticket to the championship match up on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The Bears are gunning for their eighth-consecutive NCATA national title.