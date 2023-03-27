West Liberty University’s Presidential Search Committee met at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26 with AGB Search via Zoom and narrowed the field of candidates seeking to become WLU’s 38th president.

The closing date for applications passed on Friday, March 17, and a total of 59 applicants applied for the position, according to search committee minutes.

Members of the Presidential Search Committee include Board of Governors, employees and students: Board of Governor members: Chairman Tom Cervone, alumnus, Knoxville, Tenn.; Richard “Rich” Lucas (BOG chairman), Wheeling; Jack Adams (BOG vice chairman), McMurray, Pa.; Michael J. Baker, Wheeling; Dr. Keith Bell, professor of Criminal Justice; Arlene Brantley, Atlanta, Ga.; Richard Carter, Wheeling; Dr. Jamie Evick (BOG secretary and alumna), Glen Dale, W.Va.; Ryan Glanville (WLU staff member), Wheeling; Sydney Burkle, (student government president), Wheeling, W.Va.; Vice Chairman and alumnus David H. McKinley, Wheeling; Jason Metz (faculty member), Pittsburgh; and Stephanie Shaw (BOG member and alumna), Columbus, Ohio.

Also serving as search committee members are: Katie Cooper, assistant vice president of Enrollment Management; John Dolan, alumnus and member of the WLU Foundation Board; Dr. Daniel “Dan” Joseph, alumnus and member of the WLU Foundation Board; Dr. Karen Kettler, dean of the College of Sciences and Tasha Taylor, executive assistant to the provost.

The next regular meeting of the full Board of Governors is Wednesday, March 29, 2023.