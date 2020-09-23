West Liberty reports 2 new Covid-19 cases

West Liberty, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Liberty University has two new active COVID-19 cases to report.

Both cases are students as confirmed by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble.

These individuals are in isolation. Contact tracing is being handled by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department.

Campus cleaning and sanitation is in place to disinfect areas where the positive testing individuals have been. According to health officials, the best prevention of COVID-19 spread is wearing face masks, social distancing and good hand washing and WLU encourages all students, staff, faculty and visitors to remain vigilant in these habits.

WLU will continue to update campus and the public as the positive results are confirmed by the health department on a weekly basis. For complete information on WLU’s response to the pandemic, please visit westliberty.edu/coronavirus.