WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the pain in Ukraine rages on, people have gathered in West Liberty for a special vigil Thursday night.

Although the pain is very real, many aren’t losing hope for Ukraine. The attacks even felt personal to some of the students at the vigil, and 7News reporter Aliah Keller spoke to them Thursday night.

“It’s really very disturbing because every month or every time there is a new war there is always someone who is ready to attack someone else.” Siddhi Mahaddloe, student from Southeast Asia

West Liberty students are still in shock over Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

It is very emotional to me, especially seeing the people fighting and dying. We can just live in peace. We can just love each other. May Khine, student from Southeast Asia

Although May Khine hasn’t stepped foot in Ukraine, the crisis seems personal to her. Like Ukraine, she’s seen the pain of war invade her home country in Southeast Asia, and she too felt loss.

Same situation. Our people died. My friends died. They were in the jail. Everything happened. It was very heartbreaking.

So, she and dozens of others in the West Liberty community gathered tonight for a special vigil. Together they’re praying in all faiths for peace, love, and kindness over Ukraine.

Diann Nickerson, who’s behind this event, says this has been something on her heart for some time now.

It spoke to my heart in church. We were praying for people around the world, and I thought the students at the University need to know that it’s a responsibility as a human kind to support love and peace and kindness. Diann Nickerson, Director of Campus Ministry