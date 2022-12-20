(WTRF) West Liberty says they plan on freezing undergraduate base tuition for the 2023 – 2024 academic year.

“We realize the financial conditions that many are facing and want our students and families to know that we are doing our best to keep tuition affordable. Our goal is to provide our students with a great return on their investment,” said Lori Hudson, Vice President of Fiscal Affairs.

At this time,

the undergraduate base tuition per semester is $4,358 for in-state students, $7,118 for metro students (those residing in certain counties in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia), and $8,550 for out-of-state students. These rates will remain frozen throughout the 2023 – 2024 academic year.

“It is important that we support our students’ educational goals in trying to make an already affordable college experience even more affordable,” said Hudson. “We think everyone will agree that this is good news as we celebrate the new year and plan our finances for 2023.”

For complete information on West Liberty University and its opportunities for financial aid, academic degrees, and its Net Price Calculator, please visit westliberty.edu/freeze.