WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – In a move to make higher education more accessible and support student success, West Liberty University is launching the Tuition-Free Toppers Program for eligible students, effective Fall 2024. This initiative reflects the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and removing financial barriers that may hinder students from pursuing their educational aspirations.

President Tim Borchers stated, “At West Liberty University, we believe in the transformative power of education. The Tuition-Free Toppers Program will expand access to quality education for West Virginia residents. We want to allow students to focus on their studies and personal growth without the added stress of financial barriers.”

West Liberty University says it understands how difficult the financial aid process can be and is dedicated to closing the gap and easing the concerns of new students and their families. Through the program, tuition is covered for in-state students who meet academic qualifications and are Pell Grant eligible annually. The Tuition-Free Toppers Program covers undergraduate, base tuition at West Liberty University for up to four years for new in-state Toppers starting in the Fall of 2024.

The Tuition Free-Toppers Program will cover tuition costs, up to 30 credit hours per academic year (up to 15 credits per semester), after Federal Pell Grant funds and any other grants and/or scholarships are considered.

The Tuition-Free Toppers Program is a commitment to cover tuition expenses. The program does not cover additional costs including fees, books, housing and food or transportation. However, the Tuition Free Toppers Program is just one of many financial aid options available. For more information and determine if you qualify, visit our website at westliberty.edu/tuitionfree.

West Liberty University is West Virginia’s oldest public university, and it offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and 12 graduate programs, both online and on campus. Learn more at westliberty.edu.