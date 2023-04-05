WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University experienced a power outage Wednesday night, but power was expected to be restored by 11 p.m., according to AEP.

Authorities said a substation issue on Harvey Road off campus along with lines being down contributed to the outage.

AEP later notified school officials that the estimated time of repair is 11 p.m., tonight, April 5.

Maureen Zambito, Director of Media Relations at West Liberty University, said the school was “grateful for the patience of our students and employees.”