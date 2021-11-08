West Liberty University celebrates first-generation students

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a great honor to be the first in your family to gain a college degree and on Monday colleges and universities all across the country celebrated those first-generation students.

The First Generation College Celebration takes place on November 8 of each year. That’s the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965.

West Liberty University honored their first-generation students with a party that included raffles and giveaways .

College education is really important right now and I think it’s a great day to honor families and to show it’s prideful to the parents to show that they have raised these great young ladies and gentlemen.

Parker Sherry, First-Generation Student

At West Liberty I feel so valued as a first-generation student here that they put together a whole entire day to celebrate us students that are first-generation, giving out free t-shirts, giving out raffles. I just think it’s a great thing.

Sierra Aniballi, First-Generation Student

In addition to the t-shirts and other items, West Liberty is raffling off a one-time $500 scholarship to one local student

