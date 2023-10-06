OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friday officially kicked off National Physician Assistant Week and the significance is extra special for West Liberty University this year.

Friday marked the first time in the program’s history that all 53 students gathered for end of rotation testing, peer presentations and lectures.

Recently, WLU absorbed 21 second year PA students from Alderson Broaddus University after they abruptly shut their doors at the beginning of the fall semester.

Despite those challenges, officials can now focus on showcasing how important this profession is.

“It is a chance for PA’s to educate the community on what exactly PA’s are, and what a key role we can play in the healthcare system and in care for patients. So we spend the week recognizing PA’s but also spreading that word. And this year’s theme is ‘PA’s Go Beyond.” SARAH BRAMMER, Program Director for West Liberty University’s Physician Assistants Program

National Physician’s Assistant Week starts every year on October 6th to honor the birthday of Dr. Eugene Stead, who founded the profession.

You can learn more about the program by visiting West Liberty University’s website.