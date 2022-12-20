WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

It’s an early Christmas present for students at one local university.

Just in time for the holidays many students at West Liberty University, just learned that they won’t see an increase in tuition next year.



University officials announced an undergraduate base tuition freeze for the 2023-24 academic year.



Currently, the undergraduate base tuition is just over $4,000 for in-state students. The cost for metro students or those residing in certain counties in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia is just over $8,000.

“We know how hard this time of year is for so many people, especially in the region. We constantly have students that struggle to pay their bills. So knowing that what that cost is going to be for the next three semesters is huge. We have a lot of students that stop out because of cost and this will allow us to help them prepare a little better.” Katie Cooper, Assistant Vice President, Enrollment Management, WLU

Most of the students received the news while on winter break. They will return to the classroom on January 9.