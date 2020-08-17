West Liberty University heads back to campus

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- School is back in session at West Liberty University and all of their COVID-19 safety measures are ready to go including testing all students and employees for the virus, adjusting their academic calendar, going virtual for the first week, plus much more! Classes will be online to start and today was the last day of COVID-19 testing and once the results are in, the students will be able to head back in-person.

Jerry Duncan, Athletics Health Care Administrator/Head Trainer, told 7News ” a temperature kiosk is going to be used to daily evaluate athletes’ temperatures some athletes are unaware that they might have a temperature and some may try to bump the system and so we’re just trying to catch and do as much as we can to catch individuals coming through.”

You’ll find a PPE vending machine in every building on campus, so if you forget your mask or just need some hand sanitizer all you have to do is stick you student ID in and it comes out completely free of charge.

WLU President, Steve Greiner, said “we have also measured all of our classrooms and meeting rooms and we cut the capacity to 50% so the social distancing can take place and the masks are also required in the classroom and in the meeting rooms.”

So, how are the students taking these changes?

Senior, Madisson Perdue, said “I walked into the union and there’s like no one here it’s normally so busy on the first day you get to see all your friends but I mean we have to do what we have to do to keep people safe.”

Theresa Morgan, a senior, explained “I mean I’m excited to be back it’s just the changes are a lot to try and take in and figure everything out.”

Freshman, Jacob Hittinger, said “I’m very excited I think it’s really good so far and I am just genuinely enjoying the freedom of living on my own basically and what not.”

In-person classes are set to begin on August 24th at the Main Campus. Any student who tests positive will be sent home, if possible, or quarantined and employees will do the same.