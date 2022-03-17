WEST LIBERTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-As the Russian-Ukraine crisis rages on, West Liberty University is calling for peace over Ukraine in a big way tonight.

A group of students and community members are gathering for a candlelight vigil. Organizers say it’s to raise awareness for the ongoing pain many Ukrainians are facing. They just want to show love and kindness to everyone.

Those involved include international students, student government students, and some staff members. But organizers say anyone can be a part of it.

“We encourage everyone in the community to come up. We have local musicians coming. We have members of the Wheeling community coming. So, every who is involved and would come up to the hilltop, we would appreciate it.” Diann Nickerson, Director of Campus Ministry

The vigil begins tonight at 7 in West Liberty University’s Interfaith Chapel. It will start with music and a brief video, and then everyone will do a candlelight vigil and moment of silence outside.