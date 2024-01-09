WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local University President is sharing some insight on some new things that are coming to West Liberty University.

West Liberty University has seen some major changes over the past few months and one of those was welcoming their new president Dr. Tim Borchers who has some big plans for the university.

One of the main topics that Dr. Borchers covered was the fact that he and his staff at West Liberty have just started their strategic planning for the new year.

He also shared that the University is just one step away from its new aviation program getting final approval. The new program will give students a unique opportunity to study aviation and learn how to become a pilot.

The University also recently announced its free tuition program to help qualified students achieve their goals of academic success.

”It’s really important to this area that we’re providing workforce opportunities for students. And pilots are desperately needed in this area and all around the country. So that’s important. And also really, our mission is to provide an accessible, affordable education to students. And that’s a big step that we’re taking forward with this new program.” Dr. Tim Borchers – President, West Liberty University

Dr. Borchers says they will be having an inauguration ceremony on April 5th where he hopes to announce and showcase the new programs that the university is working on.

He would like to invite anyone to come enjoy an athletic contest or any other events happening at the University this semester.