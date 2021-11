WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS reporter Aliah Keller has just learned that West Liberty University President W. Franklin Evans has been publicly censured following a meeting of the school’s Board of Governors.

President Franklin W. Evans has been publicly censured. The Board of Governors says they're extremely dissatisfied with the events that happened.

Censure means Evans received a very strong reprimand and that the Board of Governors criticizes and disapproves of Evans’ actions. The censure will be placed on Evans’ permanent record.