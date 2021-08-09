West Liberty University requiring everyone to wear masks indoors starting today

West Liberty University will be requiring all individuals to wear masks inside buildings starting Monday.

MASK UP: Starting today @westlibertyu is returning to wearing masks indoors to keep everyone safe as students start to return.



The message @WLUPresident has for the campus community tonight on @WTRF7News. pic.twitter.com/6cgs66Qffu — Kathryn Ghion (@KGhionWTRF) August 9, 2021

Those buildings include campus buildings, offices, classrooms, and labs regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The University said masks can be removed if individuals are alone in their offices or residence hall rooms.

WLU encourages everyone to get vaccinated and Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is holding a vaccination clinic on campus from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for those still needing to be vaccinated.