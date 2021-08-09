West Liberty University requiring everyone to wear masks indoors starting today

West Liberty University will be requiring all individuals to wear masks inside buildings starting Monday.
Those buildings include campus buildings, offices, classrooms, and labs regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
The University said masks can be removed if individuals are alone in their offices or residence hall rooms.
WLU encourages everyone to get vaccinated and Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is holding a vaccination clinic on campus from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for those still needing to be vaccinated.