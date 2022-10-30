West Liberty University has responded after West Liberty University Campus Police issued a warning that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus.

”In an effort to keep West Liberty University students and the campus community safe, West Liberty University Campus Police sent an email to campus on Oct. 29 with a warning about fentanyl pills that may look like Percocet pills. There has been no incident on the West Liberty University campus and the police were following up on information that had been shared with them. WLU Campus Police continue to work with other area law enforcement officers to keep campus safe and ask all students to remain aware of the danger of drug abuse.

To reach the Campus Police please call 304-336-8021. In the case of an emergency, please call 911. For assistance in dealing with drug abuse, you may also visit samhsa.org (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)”

In an email to students, officials say they’ve received information that individuals may be transporting those pills to the school in an attempt to sell them.

There is no known time frame for when they may arrive.

They’re telling students not to purchase them and to contact campus police at 304-336-8021 if they are approached or contacted.