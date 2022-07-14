WEST LIBERT, W. Va. (WTRF)-As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the unimaginable, and West Liberty University is one of them.

Police and emergency officials simulated an active shooter drill Thursday.

It was a quiet day on West Liberty’s campus until a loud bang erupted. Students immediately fled, and responders rushed to the scene as if a ‘real’ shooter forced themselves in.

“Our goal is to be prepared for that moment in time.” Ronald Fox , West Liberty Police Chief

West Liberty Chief of Police Ronald Fox, along with multiple other emergency agencies simulated an active shooter drill.

First responders received the 911 call. At the same time, students and staff were also alerted of the simulated incident. Minutes later, police and fire entered the building as if a ‘real’ intruder was inside. They worked together until the scene was secure and people were taken care of.

West Liberty University has done other practice drills before, but not quite like this.

West Liberty President Dr. W. Franklin Evans believes doing drills like this is needed now more than ever.

“In higher education, we’ve got to be prepared and be pro-active, and so, this is not the first time we’ve done this kind of drill, but I felt the need for us to redo it, reengage, refocus, and be prepared in advance for the unexpected.” West Liberty President Dr. W. Franklin Evans

Meanwhile, the President says training doesn’t stop with police and emergency agencies. He also has plans to involve the faculty, staff, and students.