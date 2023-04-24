WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The search for a new leader continues at West Liberty University.

Monday, university staff, faculty and students welcomed Dr. Robert Smith.



He is one of four candidates vying to fill the role of University President.



Smith is currently the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia. He is also a professor of mathematics.



Prior to that, he held a similar position at Armstrong State University in Savannah, Georgia.



Officials at West Liberty say they are thrilled to have four strong candidates as they continue the extensive process of finding their next president

“We have been hosting faculty forums, staff forums, student forums, community forums. We have even had some community members join us and we are collecting comments after each visit so that the search committee has a full grasp of what we’re looking at.” Katie Cooper, Assistant VP, Enrollment Management, West Liberty University

The university will hold their fourth and final visit on Wednesday.