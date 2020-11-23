West Liberty University welcoming Dr. W Franklin Evans as 37th president

West Liberty University is welcoming Dr. W. Franklin Evans as it’s 37th president.

Dr. W. Franklin Evans will be the first ever black president in the history of the university. West Liberty has been around for 183 years.

Evans believes in focusing on students success, as well as enhancing and expanding in areas that haven’t been looked at. He says there are amazing programs there, but wants to make sure all programs are quality.

He also says he wants to be visible across the campus and in the community. He’d like to build on partnerships and relationships just as President Dr. Stephen Greiner has, especially at the oldest and most historic institution in the state.

“It really is exciting. The possibilities are endless. The campus is beautiful. Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve gotten a lot of congratulatory remarks from some students, faculty, staff, the administration, so I can’t wait to arrive at the Hilltop and begin my ten-year as President.” dr. W. Franklin Evans, newly selected president of West Liberty University

Evans won’t step up until the first of the year.

The now-president Greiner has served as president for the last four years. Evans says he wants to continue what Greiner has already established at West Liberty.