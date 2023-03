EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WTRF) — The West Liberty University men’s basketball team won their game Thursday over Black Hills State with a score of 87-82.

The Hilltoppers now advance to the Division II National Championship slated for Saturday in Evansville.

You can watch the game live Saturday at 3 p.m. on WTRF-CBS.

For more coverage of the Hilltoppers, look for the latest news from WTRF Sports Reporter Ashley Kaiser who is in Indiana for the big game.