WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University Campus Police is warning students that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus.

In an email to students, officials say they’ve received information that individuals may be transporting those pills to the school in an attempt to sell them.

There is no known time frame for when they may arrive.

They’re telling students not to purchase them and to contact campus police at 304-336-8021 if they are approached or contacted.