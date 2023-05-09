WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – After Governor Jim Justice’s announcement of a salary increase for state employees, West Liberty’s University Board of Governors met for a special meeting to officially approve the use of over $300,000 added to the general fund to be used for these salary increases.

The item on the agenda states that faculty and staff who are employed on or before May 1, 2023 shall receive a $1,230 raise effective July 1st of this year.

However, member Richard Carter suggested that the university should find the additional money to bring the salary increase up to the level of $2,300, which is the amount originally announced by the Governor.

He ended this by stating quote, “We can’t shortchange employees anymore.”

The item passed unanimously after Chairman Lucas added the extra funds as a future discussion item for the board.

