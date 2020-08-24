WLU Student Life: Expulsion on the table if cops called to off-campus parties

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — As some big-name universities are making headlines for off-campus parties, our attention is now turned to how local universities will address pandemic regulations among students.

When talking punishment of large gatherings, West Liberty University campus police have it under control on campus, but once you head out of the bubble, the grounds to control student interaction under the means of public health gets a little fuzzy.

WLU Student Life leaders say when updating policy, the University’s first step starts with education, stressing why it’s important to keep community spread down.

But, a mutual aid agreement between the University and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department means that if cops are called on a house party, and law is enforced, the university can also crackdown.

Law enforcement would be the first response to an off-campus party. If there are citations that are written, then we address them through our on-campus student conduct process. The jurisdiction of that process has allowed us to address incidents that may occur off campus that are cited by police that also can impact the safety of the campus community. Marcella Snyder, Executive Director of Student Housing and Life at West Liberty University

University involvement could be anything from a warning, or up to expulsion.

But, the worst WLU Student Life has dealt with so far is reminding students to wear a mask on campus.