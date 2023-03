WEST LIBERTY,W.Va. (WTRF) – Just days after playing in the Division II national championship West Liberty’s Bryce Butler has entered the transfer portal.

The two-time Mountain East Conference player of the year, he was also the D2SIDA Atlantic Region player of the year.

Butler was the MVP of the MEC and Atlantic Region tournaments and has scored 1,892 points in his West Liberty career.

The West Liberty Hilltoppers lost to Nova Southeastern in the national championship 111- 101