WEST LIBERTY, W.Va (WTRF) — The West Liberty Hilltoppers are heading to the Division II National Championship to take on the Nova Southeastern University Sharks on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

What can only be imagined as fiction has turned into real life as the Hilltoppers head to the national championship against their own former coach, Jim Crutchfield, now head coach of the undefeated Nova Southeastern.

WLU (33-3) advanced to the national title game after their 17th straight win against Black Hills State with a score of 87-82. Ben Howlett, the current coach of the ‘Toppers, last coached side-by-side with Crutchfield in the team’s 2014 attempt at the national title.

HOW TO WATCH:

The West Liberty University Hilltoppers will take on the Nova Southeastern University Sharks on Saturday on WTRF CBS at 3 p.m. If you do not get CBS, contact your local cable or satellite provider.

WHERE TO WATCH:

Students and staff alike can rally behind their team in the Union Ballroom at the West Liberty Campus at 3 p.m. as the Hilltoppers take on Nova Southeastern. There will be free pizza and drinks as well as spirit items.

Generations Restaurant and Pub will also be hosting a watch party. They are located at 338 National Rd, Wheeling, West Virginia 26003. The party starts at game time.